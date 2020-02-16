‘General Hospital’ Actor Jeff Kober Spills That Port Charles Is About To See Some Major Changes Coming

Cyrus Renault is not done with Sonny Corinthos.

Jeff Kober plays a new character that was recently introduced on General Hospital. Cyrus Renault put a hit out on Sonny’s family, and although he wasn’t as successful as he would have liked to be, this guy is still determined to take on the mobster. The actor spoke to Digital Journal about taking on the role of Cyrus, and he spilled that there will be some changes coming soon.

Cyrus was hoping to take Sonny Corinthos down, but that didn’t happen. However, it was a major warning. Sonny has been the Port Charles mob boss for years, and many others have tried to take him out so that they could gain his territory. This new villain seems to have taken Sonny by surprise, and his plan almost worked. If it hadn’t been for Jason Morgan, Dustin Phillips, and Brando Corbin coming to the rescue, there would have been plenty of casualties.

Sonny recently came face-to-face with Cyrus, who is currently in prison, and lines were drawn. Speaking to the magazine, Kober spilled that he finds Cyrus interesting. He also hinted that there will be some changes coming up that may surprise General Hospital fans.

“Things are happening. Port Charles is a hotbed of change. Things are going to change,” Kober said.

It sounds like the mob war is just getting started as things will be heating up even more very soon. Sonny was caught off-guard when the shootings took place. He recently told Jason that they were all exposed. He hasn’t had anyone trying to take over his territory for a while. Plus, Sonny is dealing with other personal issues, like dealing with his dad’s Alzheimer’s and keeping Dev’s plight a secret. He has been lax in watching out for any enemies, but now he is on the alert and ready to take on Cyrus Renault.

Brando seems to have popped up out of nowhere, and General Hospital viewers are more than a little curious as to how he may play into this mob storyline. He saved Carly’s life from flying bullets. He got shot, but is now recovering and ready to fall in line with the whole Dev secret. It seems suspicious that he would go along with the charade of being Dev’s father.

Some fans think that Brando and Gladys are working together to take Sonny down, but there is always the chance that one of them, or both, could be connected to Cyrus. Or they could end up working with the Corinthos family to keep them safe. Will there soon be a new mob boss in town? According to Jeff Kober, the changes on General Hospital will bring plenty of chaos.