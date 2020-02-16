Rita Ora Pays Tribute To Deceased ‘Love Island’ Presenter Caroline Flack In Latest Instagram Post

Rita Ora paid tribute to deceased Love Island presenter Caroline Flack in the latest post on her Instagram page. In her caption, the singer called Caroline a “light” and remembered that she had a signature laugh that anyone who knew her would recognize. Rita went on to state that she was “blessed” to have been friends with the longtime TV presenter before calling out the media for their coverage on Caroline before her death. She also encouraged her followers to use social media responsibly and to remember that the words that they use can damage others emotionally.

Rita ended the caption by sending “lots of love” to Caroline Flack’s family during their grieving process. Said caption accompanied a series of photos of Rita and Caroline. Some of them capture the two together on stage during a couple of Caroline’s hosting gigs. But the others picture both she and Rita hanging out in more casual settings, illustrating the closeness of their relationship.

The post accumulated close to 200,000 likes within two hours, and more than 800 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans agreed with Rita’s message about the negativity of the press.

“Well said,” one commenter wrote. “Something needs to be done… U should front a campaign. Every time u pick a paper up, it’s all negative press towards someone. It’s bullying really.”

“Well said, Rita. Let’s hope people learn from this sad news #bekind,” another supporter added.

Others used the post to share their condolences.

“Rip the best TV host,” a third fan commented. “Love u and miss you. Prayers go out to your family and loved ones. Love you, fly high.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment this weekend. The family’s attorney has stated that she committed suicide. The longtime television host was arrested last year for hitting her boyfriend, former tennis player Lewis Burton, over the head with a lamp. The Metro reports that he has since denied that the assault happened and claimed to be heartbroken that he couldn’t contact her as a condition of her bail.

One commenter under Rita Ora’s post blamed the police for Caroline’s death.

“I think the CPS are the biggest problem here pushing for a court case and charges when nobody else wanted too and apparently she took her life hours after receiving the letter from them,” they wrote. “The whole thing is shameful.”