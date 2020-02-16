Fitness Model Lisa Lanceford Demonstrates The Right Way To Do Bicep Curls In Purple Sports Bra And Leggings

Fitness Model Lisa Lanceford showed her fans the proper way to do bicep curls in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a purple sports bra and leggings combo, the brunette beauty appeared in a side-by-side comparison video in which she performed the exercise correctly on the right side and incorrectly on the left.
In the clip displaying the wrong form, Lisa did each bicep curl at a quick pace, leaning her torso forward with each repetition. Lisa advised against doing all of this in her caption. Her video of the correct form showed her curling the weights slowly while maintaining a straight and steady back. Her caption also recommended keeping the elbow stationary during the exercise. She said that doing so forces the activation of the bicep instead of the shoulders, the muscles that are inadvertently trained when using the incorrect form she demonstrated.
The clip accumulated over 50,000 views within the first 45 minutes after it was uploaded. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for Lisa’s demonstration of proper bicep curl form.
“Thank you for these videos,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye and heart emoji to their comment. “Please keep showing dos and don’ts.”
Others confessed to seeing people using the improper form that Lisa displayed in her video.
“The one on the left is the huge dudes at the gym with heavy weights,” a second commenter added.
“Haha I love it!” a third person wrote. “This is a mistake that I see a lot of guys do in the gym.”
“I see so many people doing the one on the left, swinging heavier and heavier weights but always with the swing motion!” a fourth added.
Dumbbell Bicep curls Do’s and Dont’s! I’m so pleased you are enjoying these ones ???? The left shows a common mistake made and the right shows how to perform it correctly ???????? @strongandsxy Remember there is nothing to be ashamed of if you perform it like the one on the left, I just really want to help you get the most out of every exercise! Remember we all start somewhere and we all have to learn, no one was ever excellent to start with ! I really hope this helps you ???????????? ✅ Do's: Keep your core braced and keep your body pretty rigid whilst you curl the weight up keeping your elbow in place. Then lower it back down by letting your elbow open up and still maintain the same body positioning allowing the bicep to take the load and not the shoulders and other muscles we use to compensate when swinging! ❌ Don't: Careful not to swing your back whilst doing the reps, don't let your elbow move back and forward excessively or drop the weight down super fast on the lowering phase. Let me know if this helps you ladies ! I’m trying to collect common Q’s asked and then do some content highlighting it in case it will help others ???? Are you ready to start your health and fitness journey? Click the link in my bio to down the @strongandsxy fitness app ! ✨????????
This isn’t the first time that Lisa has used an Instagram video to show her 1.8 million followers the right way of doing an exercise. In a previous post, she uploaded the same type of video to show them how to properly do glute kickbacks with a cable machine. Lisa’s caption on this occasion advised against arching the back while doing the move.
“Keep stability by bracing your core and keep a slight bend in your knee as you push the cable back being careful not to compensate with other muscles. Make sure you don’t go too heavy on this exercise!” she added.
The video has been viewed close to 40,000 times since its upload five days ago and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.