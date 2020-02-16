Joshua Jackson Rubs Wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s Baby Bump In Adorable Video

Joshua Jackson was seen rubbing his wife Jodie Smith Turner’s baby bump in the latest post on her Instagram page. In the clip, both he and the Queen and Slim actress were seated on a couch dressed in winter clothing. She wore an open fuzzy jacket over a mint-green t-shirt while the 41-year-old actor smiled lovingly at his wife’s belly while rocking a red beanie and a brown puffy jacket.

The post was uploaded on February 14 and was meant to be a Valentine’s Day tribute to Joshua from Jodie. She gushed over him in the caption, revealing that this was their second year of being each other’s Valentine. After some more effusive praise for her husband, Jodie called Joshua her “baby daddy.”

The post contained other expressions of love for the Dawson’s Creek alum as well. The clip was preceded by a screenshot of a Palo Neruda poem that begins with the line, “I love you without knowing how…” Jodie also included a photo of Joshua looking especially handsome in an all-white suit. There’s also a photo of them kissing on what seems to have been their wedding day and a close-up video of Joshua’s eye.

The post has been liked over 20,000 times as of this writing and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over Joshua and Jodie’s expressions of love for one another.

“The smile on both of your faces in that last video!” one person wrote. “Beautiful couple!”

“My faves!!!!!!!!! The last video tho,” a second commenter added. “So much love to you both and your baby on the way.”

“Omg you guys are so cute! #couplegoals #couplegoals,” a third person remarked. “Love you both together!”

“Ohhhh Pacey,” a fourth added, my all-time crush. You’re so lucky! All the best & much love!”

This isn’t the first time that Joshua has popped up on Jodie’s Instagram page. In a post uploaded to the social media platform in August of last year, both stared adoringly into one another’s eyes as they sat close to one another. Jodie cropped hair was blonde in this snapshot and she wore navy blue and white polka-dot dress. Joshua wore a cream jacket over a light-blue shirt.

“Two people who only fancy each other a little bit,” Jodie wrote in the caption.

The upload has been liked close to 30,000 times and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it.