Rachel Lindsay Shuts Down Rumors That ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Ends Up With A Producer From The Show

'There is no way,' Rachel Lindsay said of the strange fan theory going around right now.

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor has been full of twists and turns as well as plenty of drama. As the season finale draws closer, many fans are coming up with some pretty crazy theories about how it ends. One popular theory is that Weber doesn’t end up with any of the women but instead falls for one of the show’s producers instead. Nevertheless, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay shut this idea down, according to Yahoo! News.

One thing that sets this season apart is that while certain aspects of it have been predicted by spoilers like those provided by reality television blogger Steve Carbone, or Reality Steve, the exact ending hasn’t yet leaked. Thus, there’s no telling for sure which woman Weber ends up with or if he ends up alone. One thing is pretty much for certain though; he’s most likely not going to end up with a producer.

There were some fans that noted through social media that Weber and Julie LaPlaca, a producer from the show, had spent New Year’s Eve together. This sent rumors swirling. Lindsay emphasized she does not expect this outcome as the dynamic between a Bachelor or Bachelorette and producers is not one of romance but of close friendship and support.

“No, absolutely not. What people have to understand is these producers are your best friends. This is who you spend the most time with. There is no way,” she said.

Many fans have been coming up with theories that Weber ends up with none of the four women that are left on the show but some else that would not be expected. Some think he could have made amends with his ex, Hannah Brown, who showed up on night one with a whole bunch of unresolved feelings. Others expect that he could end up single again at the end of all of this.

If rumors are correct, Weber’s final two will be Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. This means he will soon be cutting ties with Victoria Fuller and Kelsey Weier, his other two remaining women.

Some fans have dug extra deep and looked for clues within Weber’s Venmo activity. It didn’t take long for them to find out that both Weber and Sluss’s Instagram accounts have been set to private while Prewett’s remains open, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I did some detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on Venmo. So I’m calling it that she will be the winner,” one fan said.