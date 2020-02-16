‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals Whether Or Not He Will Continue Flying Planes After The Show

While many 'Bachelor' stars don't go back into their previous professions, Peter Weber seems to truly love being a pilot.

With hometown dates right around the corner, Bachelor Peter Weber is getting a lot closer to coming to the end of his journey to find love. Thus, he’s been asked to discuss what life will be like for him after the show is over and all the dust settles. Weber seems to want to go back to his normal life and to continue and fly planes for many years to come, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

It’s often common for the stars of the Bachelor or the Bachelorette to go on to pursue different career paths after the show. Many might continue on in the television field or perhaps take on a successful career in social media due to the influx of followers they received from being on the show. Nevertheless, it seems that Weber truly loves his career as a pilot and has every intention to continue to fly planes as long as he can. In fact, he’s already begun flying again and did so no more than a week after the conclusion of filming.

“I would love, God willing, [if] I keep my health, to be able to fly until 65, the mandatory retirement age. It’s just what I love to do,” he said.

Weber has flown all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Los Angeles, California is home to him and always be. He went on to take the time to shut down common misconceptions about flying, including the common thought that it would be hard to be in a relationship with a pilot because they are always traveling.

“I think the rap is that we’re gone all the time and that’s not necessarily the case. We travel a lot but honestly, pilots get a lot more time off than people realize. I get like 17, 18 days off a month; the schedule’s actually really nice,” he said.

Weber doesn’t like to always stay confined to the plane. When he has the time, he likes to get out and explore the city, take in tourist attractions, and make the most of the experience.

“I try my best to take advantage of that, especially when I’m in a cool place that I’ve never been before,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Weber has his women narrowed down to four. They include Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Victoria Fuller. The final two are rumored to be Sluss and Prewett.