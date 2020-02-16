‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Robert Adamson Talks Noah Newman’s Return

The Young and the Restless star Robert Adamson will return as Noah Newman next week during Nikki’s big gala celebrating Victor and Newman Enterprises’ 50th anniversary. Plus, Noah’s mom, Sharon, has breast cancer, so it’s likely his visit to Genoa City will serve more than one purpose. The last time Noah showed up was for Nick and Sharon’s failed wedding in fall 2018.

Recently, Sharon (Sharon Case) spoke to Noah (Robert Adamson), who left town to work for Newman Enterprises in Mumbai, on the phone to let him know about her cancer diagnosis. However, Sharon told her son he did not need to come home since she had Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) as well as Nick (Joshua Morrow) helping her as she begins treatments. However, Sharon might not have realized at the time that Noah’s grandmother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also had big plans to honor Victor (Eric Braeden) with a gala marking half a century for the family company.

Noah actor Robert Adamson recently discussed his return to the soap, where he’s portrayed Victor Newman’s grandson off and on since 2012, as reported by Soap Opera Digest recently.

“It’s always a pleasant surprise to get the call,” Adamson admitted.

“But I did hear something was going on with Sharon as far as the cancer story, so I would’ve been surprised not to hear from them.”

It seems likely that in addition to attending Victor’s big night, Noah will also spend some time bonding with Sharon. She’s already received her first round of chemotherapy and experienced some difficulty with feeling bad due to breast cancer treatment. Noah will provide another strong shoulder for his mother to lean on while he’s in town.

Adamson enjoyed returning to film the upcoming episodes, and he was especially shocked to see how Faith actress, Alyvia Alyn Lind, had grown since Noah had last been in the storyline,

“Oh, it’s like family there. It really is. It’s nice for everybody to roll out the red carpet for you. Just big hugs. Lots of squeals, lots of screaming. It’s a lot of attention, which I’m not usually used to… I just love everybody there,” gushed the actor.

Given Sharon’s long battle she’s facing, it seems like Noah may find his way back home to give his mom some support. However, the actor has been pretty busy outside of daytime with a primetime show Stumptown, a Lifetime movie Who Wants Me Dead, and a theater production of Death of a Salesman. Despite his busy schedule Adamson is willing to bring Noah back to Genoa City as needed.

“I love the character, and I love the people at Y&R. I love going there, so yeah, I’d be happy to come back again,” Adamson revealed.

Nikki’s gala has a bombshell ending that will leave everybody stunned.