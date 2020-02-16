Lori Loughlin Didn’t Know About Her Daughter’s Allegedly Fake Crew Resume, Inside Sources Say

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli don't know enough about crew to have made the fake profile, inside sources say.

Just last week prosecutors released the allegedly fake crew resume that was used to get one of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters into college. The first name on the document has been redacted but it is believed to have been used for Olivia Jade due to the dates listed. Now inside sources are saying Loughlin and Giannulli knew nothing of this fake profile until now and had nothing to do with it, according to People.

The resume paints their daughter as a very promising candidate to be considered for the prestigious crew team at The University of Southern California. It goes on and on about her skill and experience and lists many awards and achievements from competitions throughout the years. Nevertheless, neither of the couple’s daughters is known to have participated in the sport. An inside source says it’s not possible that Loughlin and Giannulli made all of this up on their own due to the fact that they have no background in the sport.

“They didn’t have anything to do with it. The handwritten part isn’t in any of their writing. They don’t even know enough about crew to know what awards are prestigious or not. They are not capable of falsifying a resume like that, because that’s not their world,” an inside source said.

So if Loughlin and Giannulli didn’t create the fake profile then who did? The pair were reportedly working with Rick Singer, the mastermind of the cheating scheme. He in turn was working with an official at the University of Southern California. It’s likely that this official would have known what recruiters were looking for from potential candidates and thus was able to dress up this profile to make it as desirable as possible.

“This application was not filled out by anyone in the Giannulli family. It was filled out unbeknownst to them by someone at USC,” the inside source confirmed.

The resume claims that Loughlin’s daughter has a wide background in the sport and that she “has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.”

It also looks towards a future at the university, saying that if she was indeed accepted into the school, Loughlin’s daughter would be taking the position of the number four boat, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

In addition to falsely presenting their girls as crew recruits, Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying Singer $500,000 to help further secure their daughter’s spots at the prestigious school.