Hannah Godwin Flaunts Booty In Thong Swimsuit & Takes A Dip In The Ocean On Instagram

Hannah Godwin celebrated her 25th birthday on February 4 in the Maldives and shared a stream of incredible snaps from paradise, topping it off today with a throwback video of her rocking a thong swimsuit. The Bachelor star joked about how her view from jet lag was different when she returned home than when she arrived at the island but kept the memories from her vacation alive by sharing a short video clip.

The swimsuit was red with a scoop neckline in front and a thong cut in the back. It was decorated with side ties that fell down her thighs that added a flirty vibe to her ensemble. She wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders and simply accessorized with earrings.

The clip began with the sensation facing her back to the camera as she stood in thigh-high ocean waters. She placed her hands out to either side of her and ducked underwater only to resurface a moment later. She rubbed her eyes quickly before throwing her hands into the air and turning towards the camera. Hannah rubbed her eyes again before the clip ended.

The backdrop was an idyllic ocean view and it was taken near sunrise and the skies glowed with light pink hues that were reflected in the water.

The TV star’s adoring fans took to the comments section to send their love. Of course, this included Dylan Barbour, who doesn’t ever seem to miss a beat when it comes to Hannah’s social media posts.

“I didn’t think I looked that bad this morning,” he joked, referring to her caption.

“@dylanbarbour you looked fine, it was ur mornin breath,” responded Hannah, later adding, “@dylanbarbour do u realize how hard I’m laughing for typing that ok I take it back.”

“What do you yell at the end I have replayed this so many times trying to decipher,” wondered a follower.

“I think I said yay for some reason?? haha,” said the model.

“You look like that swimming barbie that changes hair and swimsuit color when you dip it in water,” observed an admirer.

In addition, the bombshell shared another swimsuit pic six days ago, that time rocking a white cut-out ensemble with mesh sleeves. Hannah stood facing the camera and played with her top bun and left her elbows out to the sides, smiling sweetly and looking into the distance. The swimsuit had a cutout in front that left her abs on full display and she posed at the OZEN by Atmosphere in the Maldives.