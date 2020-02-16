Melissa Riso Flaunts Curves In Workout Video: ‘I’m So Sore Today’

Actress, model, and hairstylist Melissa Riso flaunted her curves in a high energy workout video earlier today. She thrilled her Instagram followers with the post.

The model wore high waisted white 7/8 length workout leggings, which she paired with a hot pink racerback sports bra that showed off her ample cleavage. White cross trainers and lowcut socks finished off her workout ensemble. Her flat stomach showed faded remains of an intricate tattoo that she is having removed. Riso wore her long raven hair slicked back in a high ponytail that fell straight down her back. The actress kept her makeup minimal as she got her sweat on at the gym.

Riso noted that she had a training session with JW Fitness at Monarch Athletic Club. During the video, she did a variety of exercises to work various muscle groups and increase her flexibility. During one, the men’s hairstylist laid on an orange mat, and she held a sizeable gray workout ball between her legs, and she held her arms straight behind her. She crunched up and touched the ball and repeated for a series of core strengthening exercises that also pulled in her arm and leg muscles. Later, she held plank with her forearms resting on the same exercise ball, and she moved her elbows in circles while keeping her balance. Stationary lunges and walking lunges rounded out the sweat session.

The model’s Instagram followers loved her Valentine’s Day workout clips, and more than 4,600 of them hit the “like” button expressing their approval. Plus, dozens also left Riso positive comments in the reply section praising her hard work and dedication to fitness. Many also felt her workout wear and moves were pure fire and left plenty of flame emoji.

“Melissa Riso core work! You put in work yesterday, shoutout to you for showing up and shutting the gym down,” her trainer celebrated.

“Dam talk about tough. Liking your sedation today,” praised one fan.

“Wish I had a real trainer that knew real stuff about getting in shape,” a second follower wrote.

“Couldn’t you find anything bigger,” joked a third fan who referenced the large exercise ball that Riso used throughout the clips. The commenter also left heart, flame, and kiss emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Riso got herself and her followers on the popular social media network in the Valentine’s Day mood with several posts where she wore festive lacy red and black lingerie. The model also asked what her fans were doing for the day celebrating love.