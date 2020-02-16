Pauline Tantot Wears Nothing But Fishnet Tights In New Instagram Selfie

Pauline Tantot has been keeping things sizzling on her Instagram page lately, and her newest selfie was no exception as she was spotted wearing nothing but fishnet tights. The stunner posed inside a bathroom and struck a sexy pose for the shot.

The model stood with her back angled towards the camera and took the photo in a floor-length mirror. It had a white frame and was placed in front of a closed sliding door. She placed her left hand on a counter in front of her and snapped the pic with her right hand, raising her left knee into the air and popping out her behind. Her pose left not just her booty on display but also left a hint of her sideboob showing. She stood next to a white bathtub with marble walls. Behind her on another wall was a hook with a light gray robe and other items hanging from it.

Pauline’s Fashion Nova tights were bright purple with a high waistline and it hugged all of her curves and offered a flirty vibe.

The sensation wore her hair up in a casual ponytail that she secured with a gray scrunchie, and she left some locks out to frame her face. The only visible accessory that she wore was her usual hoop earring.

Most of her face was obscured in the snap as she glanced at her phone screen. However, her pose left her various tattoos on show, including writing on her hands, by her chest, and a “rock on” hand symbol on her upper arm.

The lighting in the bathroom was also good and left Pauline’s skin looking flawless.

Her followers rushed to the comments section to rave about her looks.

“Omgg so beautiful babe,” raved an admirer.

“If thats saturday night,i would love to see a pic sunday mornin!” wrote a second Instagram user, referring to the caption.

“And you expect these other females to compete with you? Sheeeeeeesh boy,” complimented a supporter.

“You are a beautiful girl,” declared a fan.

In addition, Pauline shared another post of her flaunting her booty four days ago, that time posing in a thong bikini alongside her identical twin sister, Mathilde, at the beach. There were four photos in the series, with the first showing the duo standing with their backs facing the camera and glancing over their shoulders with sultry expressions. Pauline opted to wear her hair in a high ponytail and Mathilde wore her locks down as it blew in the wind.