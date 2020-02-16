Justin Bieber Breaks Down In Tears Over Billie Eilish During A New Interview, Says He Wants To Protect Her

Justin Bieber got emotional during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe about his new album Changes. Fellow singer Billie Eilish came up in conversation, and Bieber started tearing up when talking about his desire to “protect” her from all the things he went through while growing up in the public eye as a child star, reports TMZ.

Bieber has made headlines multiples times over the years for everything from lawsuits to arrests to relationship drama. He has also admitted to struggling with substance abuse.

According to him, he wants to keep Eilish safe from experiencing the same mistakes and scrutiny that he endured. He expressed that he would be “just a phone call away” if Eilish ever needed him.

Eilish saw the interview and shared the snippet referring to her on her Instagram alongside several throwback photos of herself, including a bedroom adorned with several posters of the “Yummy” singer, revealing that she was a huge “Belieber” when she was younger. She told her followers to stream his new album, Changes, in the caption.

“Love you!!!” wrote Bieber in the comments section. His wife, Hailey, also responded with a heart emoji.

The “Bad Guy” singer’s post generated a lot of attention from her fans and Bieber’s fans. In less than a day, it earned over 9,300,000 likes and more than 54,000 comments. Dozens of people were touched by the post and thought it was an adorable interaction between the two celebrities.

“This is the sweetest thing ever! My heart can’t handle it!” commented model Tess Holliday.

“He is so sensitive and sweet, I think people forget that celebrities are human beings with feelings,” said one person, inserting a yellow heart emoji to their remark.

“What an amazing young man Justin has become. So willing to protect those he truly cares about and loves. I can imagine how touched you are, Billie,” gushed another fan.

“I love u guys…soooo much both of u,” raved a third user.

“I don’t understand why people hate this kid so much…I love them BOTH,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Numerous celebs also liked and commented on Eilish’s post, including Drake Bell, Jameela Jamil, Duchi da Vinchi, Keegan Allen, Durte Dom, Cypress Hill, and others.

The post serves as great marketing for both Bieber and Eilish. Bieber’s fifth studio album, Changes, is out now, and Eilish also just released the new theme song, “No Time to Die,” for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.