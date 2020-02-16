Yanet Garcia Lies On Her Stomach In Tiny Daisy Dukes With Her Pomeranian On Instagram

Yanet Garcia has been sharing eye-catching pics from the beach lately, and continued to do so with her newest share today as she laid on her stomach in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The model was accompanied by her Pomeranian, Mamacita, who relaxed on Yanet’s legs.

The stunner was spotted soaking up the rays while sprawled across two yellow-and-white striped beach towels with her arms crossed in front of her and her head resting on top.

She wore a hot pink bikini top and a pair of small denim shorts with a high cut in the back that left her derrière on display. The hem was frayed and her back pocket had small distressed accents.

More of the sensation’s booty would have been visible in the shot, except the dog was perched on her upper legs and obstructed the view. The pooch seemed to be relaxing with one paw placed on Yanet’s thighs.

The bombshell’s face was mostly obscured in the shot and her hair looked a little damp as it fell around her neck.

Next to her on the sand was a blue trucker hat with an eye-catching patch that featured a smiley face with eyes made of palm trees. A bag of snacks and a couple of drinks were visible beside her head.

There was a stretch of beach between Yanet and the ocean, and the picture was taken on a sunny day with the light illuminating the scenery. There were wispy clouds in the sky, and the ocean was a brilliant blue hue.

The geotag revealed that she was at Laguna Beach, California, when the snap was taken.

Fans rushed to the comments section to rave about the new photo, with Mamacita seemingly stealing the show.

“Such a cute puppy,” complimented a follower.

“She’s relaxing on mom’s beautiful legs,” observed a second social media user.

“Your dog has the best seat awww,” gushed a supporter.

“Aweeeeee with a puppy tooo perfect,” declared an admirer.

In addition, the sensation posted another bikini pic a few days ago, and that time she rocked a black cut-out bikini. The top had a small cutout in the front that left her cleavage on show, and her bottoms had thick straps that rested high on her hips.

Yanet stood in shallow waters and was seemingly caught mid-stride. She faced the camera with her left hand raised toward her hair. She smiled widely and her hair blew in the wind.