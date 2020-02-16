Halle Berry Posts Sexy Photo As She Celebrates Being Her Own Valentine

Halle Berry was her own Valentine this year, and she celebrated by sharing a sexy snap of herself on Instagram.

The actress took to the social media site to post a sultry and artistic picture of herself cast in shadow, with her eyes closed and her soft curls spread out across her neck and chest. In the caption, Halle wrote that she was her “own d*mn Valentine.”

The picture was a big hit with Halle’s fans, attracting more than 30,000 likes in just the first two hours after it was posted. Many of her 5.9 million Instagram followers also left comments complimenting the 53-year-old actress for her timeless good looks.

“Lawd have mercy,” one person wrote.

“Forever my crush,” another added.

Others seemed to appreciate her message of self-love and empowerment, thanking Halle for letting followers know that it was fine to be single on the holiday dedicated to romance and that there was nothing wrong with focusing on your own happiness.

The photo was not the only time that Halle took to Instagram to spread messages of self-love this week. Just a few days earlier, she posted a message encouraging women to stand up for themselves in relationships and not allow anyone to control them.

“I’m never going to be the girl who’s okay with being controlled, and I’m never going to be the girl who’s okay with being half loved…” she wrote. “I’m also never going to be the girl who apologizes for those two things, ever again.”

The post was well-received by her followers, from fans to famous friends like Ariana Grande who supported the self-empowerment message in Halle’s comments.

The sexy snap may have looked familiar to some who follow her page closely. Halle appears to have posted some other snaps from the same photo shoot that produced the Valentine’s Day picture. Back in December, she shared another shot in what appeared to be the same white dress. The previous shot showed the actress covered in sparkling lights as she faced away from the camera. Halle seemed to be sporting the same soft curls as the picture shared this weekend.

Halle’s Instagram feed shows a mix of revealing shots — including some where she has posed in revealing lingerie — and more artistic and sultry ones, like the Valentine’s Day snap. The actress has become one of the most popular figures on the social media site, with a growing following and viral attention for many of her snaps across the celebrity news landscape.