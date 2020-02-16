Nebraska Football Finished Among The Best In The Nation For Wide Receiver Recruiting Classes

With the 2020 recruiting class officially wrapped up and signed, it turns out the Nebraska football team had a very good year. That was especially the case when it came to the wide receiver position. Recruiting website, Rivals recently put together a deep dive on how some of the best classes in the country ranked at wide receiver. It turns out the Huskers got their number three spot.

The site pointed out that Scott Frost and his staff were willing to “turn over every stone” in order to recruit receivers in the 2020 class. The site also pointed out that approach appeared to work considering how much talent Nebraska was able to bring in.

In total, the Huskers added five new receivers in the most recent recruiting cycle. The headliner of the group comes from just down the road from Lincoln. Zavier Betts, an Omaha-area high school prospect was rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and the highest-ranked player at receiver among the Huskers’ gets. Betts was ranked as the number 12 receiver in the entire class, while another new Husker, 4-star receiver Marcus Fleming was considered the 49th best receiver in the 2020 class.

Another recruiting service, 247Sports didn’t have Betts ranked quite as high at the position (20th) but did rank him the top player in the state of Nebraska. That site has Fleming ranked a bit higher, at 43rd in his position group. Will Nixon was the third receiver of the five to come out the high school ranks.

Nebraska also signed one of the top JUCO players in the country during the last cycle. Omar Manning led all others at his position group according to Rivals when it came to the Junior College ranks. The class was topped off by the addition of prep-school star Alante Brown Rivals had him as a high 3-star prospect while 247Sports ranked him as a 4-star recruit.

Altogether, the Nebraska football recruiting class at wide receiver was second in the Big Ten finishing behind only Ohio State, who had the best class at the position in the entire country. Georgia was the SEC’s top team and second in the country. Auburn at number four and Tennessee rounded out this list of the top five teams.

According to Rivals, Nebraska finished with the 18th best class in the entire country while 247Sports had them ranked 20th. The Cornhuskers are now turning their full attention to the 2021 class and beyond. At the moment, they are having good success there as well. The Huskers said to currently have the 23rd best class in the 2021 cycle by Rivals and 247Sports has them 22nd.