Megan Thee Stallion Goes Bold With Blue Hair For Her Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her bright blue birthday look from all angles. On Friday, February 14, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her February 15 birthday and showed off her sapphire look for the occasion.

In the first of three photos, Megan stared at the camera seductively, her thick eyelashes curling up to her brow bone as she looked up. She wore her cobalt hair up in two voluminous buns, with two wavy pieces hanging down in front to frame her face.

She paired her bold locks with a matching blue fur jacket, which she held tightly to her chest. Under the coat, she wore a white shirt emblazoned with a metallic design.

In the second image, the hip-hop artist winked at the camera and posed with a giant grin on her face, holding up a light pink-lacquered nail to her pearly white teeth, biting it. From this angle, fans got another vantage point of Megan’s outfit and hair. Viewers could now see that she gelled a piece of hair in front of her ear, curling it slightly.

The third picture was similar to the first, although this photo was taken straight-on, whereas in the first one, her head was tilted at an angle. This gave her 8.8 million followers a perfect view of the heart embellishments above and below her eyes.

She captioned the Instagram set by shouting out her birthday and her zodiac sign.

As usual, her makeup was flawless. She wore a smoky eye on her lids, with a dark charcoal shade fanning out toward her temples. That shadow transitioned to a desert brown shade, just below her brow bone. Her eyes were expertly lined with kohl eyeliner, making her brown eyes stand out. She wore a warm blush on her cheeks, and a deep red color on her pout. Her lower lip was painted with a lighter pink color.

The Instagram slideshow garnered 1.3 million likes and more than 53,000 comments. Fans were eager to wish the rapper a happy birthday and tell her how beautiful she looked in blue.

“Now we talking… Blue Drip,” one commenter wrote, adding an azure-colored heart.

“Happy birthday boo, proud of everything you’ve accomplished & you look stunning,” another fan gushed.

It’s clear that Megan likes to wear color-blocked outfits. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Megan recently wore an all-red PVC bodysuit during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.