Brad Pitt’s Children Respond To His Touching Oscar Speech

Last weekend, Brad Pitt received his first Academy Award for acting for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His Best Supporting Actor win followed his first for his production role on 12 Years a Slave in 2014 when the film won Best Picture. Pitt was the favorite to win this year after he swept every major award show throughout the season, and his acceptance speech for his Oscar was his most serious over the last two months.

After thanking co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and director Tarantino, Pitt made sure to dedicate his gold statue to his five children, who he said, “color everything I do.” The actor is father to Maddox, 18; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 13; and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. According to Hollywood Life, Pitt’s children were happy with his acceptance speech even though they traditionally don’t care too much about awards and what they stand for.

“Brad’s kids aren’t usually interested in the awards or much to do with his industry but an Oscar is a big deal and they know he won and they all messaged him to congratulate him,” an insider revealed to the news outlet.

“They loved that he gave them a shout out, that was a sweet moment for everyone,” the insider claimed.

“The older they get the more they appreciate what incredible talents their parents are. They know they are blessed and lucky to have Brad as their dad. But at the end of the day, they’re still kids and he’s still just dad to them, not Brad Pitt the Oscar winner, they definitely keep his feet on the ground.”

The insider did not reveal any specific sentiments from Pitt’s oldest son Maddox, who he was said to be estranged from over the last few years. Pitt reportedly skipped the BAFTA’s where he also won a best supporting actor award, in order to mend things with the 18-year-old. The actor was cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI after it was alleged he got physical with Maddox on a private jet back in 2016.

Whether the Ad Astra actor has seen his children since his big win is unknown, but Hollywood Life’s source says whenever he is with his children, his mind is on them and not his career so there may not even be an Oscar celebration.

It’s been quite some time since Brad has been photographed with any of his kids, but it seems like he is in communication with them and all appears to be going well. Maddox is currently studying biochemistry in South Korea and spoke to paparazzi in September of last year about his father and their relationship saying “whatever happens, happens.”