WWE Rumors: Backstage Update On Matt Hardy’s Real Feelings About Edge Revealed

Matt Hardy and Edge‘s history contains its fair share of ups and downs. They have been real life friends and enemies in the past, as “The Rated R Superstar” and Lita had an affair while she was in a relationship with Hardy. However, according to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, the two superstars have put their past differences behind them.

“He and Edge have really reconciled. Matt Hardy was incredibly happy to see Edge back in the ring. I’ve met the man, I doubt he remembers it as it was quite a long time ago and he bears Edge no ill will. All of that has happened a very long-time ago for most of it. He was always very keen for Edge, if he did return to be able to go out on his own terms, which is something he referenced as well in the promo and he wants to be able to work on his own terms as well.”

Edge was forced to retire in 2011 due to a neck injury, and most fans assumed his wrestling days were behind him. However, he made a shocking return at this year’s Royal Rumble and announced on the subsequent episode of Monday Night Raw that he’s back for the foreseeable future.

Hardy recently came to Edge’s defense on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, confronting Randy Orton for an explanation on why he attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. During the promo, he referred to their troubled history, but he also discussed their friendship and how they revolutionized the ladder match along with Jeff Hardy, Christian, and The Dudleys.

Hardy is now being used to elevate the storyline between Edge and Orton. He will face “The Viper” on the coming episode of Monday Night Raw, which will presumably be used to write Hardy off of television as his contract is set to expire. While Hardy’s future in the company remains unclear at the time of this writing, he’s the ideal candidate to serve as a stepping stone opponent for Orton before his rivalry with Edge garners some steam.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Hardy has already opened up about Edge’s return. However, he didn’t refer to their personal issues with each other, instead opting to weigh in on the debate about old-timers returning and commanding spotlights that younger wrestlers could occupy. According to Hardy, though, all entertaining superstars should be allowed to compete, regardless of their age and availability.