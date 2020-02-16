Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Powers Through Thigh Workout In Bright Blue Leggings and Sports Bra

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan showed fans how they can tone their thigh muscles in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a sports bra and bright blue leggings, she started the workout with a series of seated “good mornings.” For this exercise, Ashleigh sat on a bench and held a barbell on her shoulders. She then leaned forward at the waist and then slowly raised herself back up again to complete one rep. In her caption, she suggested doing three rounds of 15 repetitions.

In the next clip, she performed a set of cable squats into stiffed-leg deadlifts before moving on to the adduction machine where she trained her inner thighs. Elevated reverse lunges came next which required her to take large steps behind her off a stool before bending her knees. Her caption recommended doing this exercise for three rounds of 20 reps.

In the fifth and final video of the series, Ashleigh shared her “Fit Tip Of The Day” which was all about inner thigh stretches.

“I like to perform these post-workout to alleviate some future muscle soreness,” she said.

The workout demonstration attracted over 10,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was posted. In the comments section, fans raved over the video series.

“Thank you for being an inspiration,” one fan wrote before adding a heart emoji to their comment.

“OMG, LOVE LOVE the inclusion of which muscles are targeted!!! Could you do this will all your posts? SO GOOD!” another gushed.

But amid all of the compliments, some commenters had questions. One person asked Ashleigh how many times she worked out per week. In her reply, the blond beauty revealed that she exercises between 4-6 days per week “depending on how my body is feeling.”

Fans also had suggestions about additions Ashleigh could make to the products available in her activewear line, NVGTN.

“I would love to see and have from your collection red, some crazy color like neon, fuchsia, yellow, etc, seamless leggings.” a third commenter wrote.

Ashleigh hasn’t responded to the suggestion, as of this writing.

Ashleigh wears gear from her line in every Instagram video and regularly gets compliments about her workout attire, especially her leggings. However, the brand is on a hiatus at the moment and all off the products on their website are sold out. Fans who have been eagerly awaiting new products won’t have to wait much longer, however. In the caption of her most recent post, Ashleigh confirmed that their next release will be in March.