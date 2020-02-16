Abigail Ratchford Flashes Her Legs In ‘Cotton Candy’ Bodysuit

Just one day after celebrating Valentine’s Day with a risqué, themed shoot, Abigail Ratchford got back to her regular Instagram grind by sharing a sexy photo of herself wearing a pink-and-blue bodysuit that showed off a lot of skin.

The Pennsylvania-born model posed on a black chair, sitting sideways on the cushion. With her butt planted firmly on the seat, Abigail rested her back on the arm of the chair, holding her bronzed legs and raising them high in the air.

She wore an intricately designed sky blue-and-light pink bodysuit with swirls and patterns of gold. The skintight, Fashion Nova ensemble had sleeves that reached down to her wrists, but became skimpy as it reached down to her lower half. From the angle of the photo, Abigail’s 9 million followers got a glimpse of her derriere from the side, as the bodysuit sat high on her hips. Fans also got an eyeful of her long, lean legs. She paired the outfit with baby pink stilettos.

Abigail wore her licorice locks in a sky-high ponytail that tumbled down to the middle of her back. Her hair was voluminous and straight and shined in the light. Her bangs hung over the side of her face.

As per usual, the model’s dark brows were shaped and arched to perfection, framing her face gorgeously. As she looked down in the photo, viewers could see the sparkly, champagne shadow on her lids. Her lashes were thick and luxurious, and fanned out and curled upwards as she closed her eyes.

She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her look even more sun-kissed than she already was. Her cheekbones were also brushed with an icy white highlighter that caught the light.

Abigail’s mouth was open in the picture, giving it more of a seductive vibe. Her plump pout was painted with a mocha-colored lipstick. Her nails were lacquered with a white polish.

The brunette bombshell’s followers loved the look — and the pose — and immediately rushed to the comment section to tell her their thoughts.

“You are my favorite!” one fan gushed. “So beautiful, you are the modern day, perfect pin up girl!!”

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” another said in awe.

“Hair makeup and look sensational and on point,” complimented a follower.

“You’re more flexible than I am Abigail!” exclaimed a user.

As of this writing, the photo racked up more than 78,800 likes and close to 500 comments.