Former Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Todd Haley Surfaces As High School Coordinator

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley has a new job. No, he didn’t get another coordinator position in the NFL. He certainly didn’t get a head coaching gig in the National Football League. He didn’t even make the jump to the XFL or college ranks. The Herald-Tribune reports he’s the new offensive coordinator for Riverview High.

The paper reports Haley has a home in Sarasota, Florida, and it appears this job is a way for him to stay close to that home while also remaining in coaching. Haley will reportedly take over for the school’s former offensive coordinator, Jared Clark, who was hired away to join Cardinal Mooney High. Cardinal Mooney is one of the more storied high school football programs in the country.

Haley is taking the offensive coordinator position for the first time since he was fired midway through the season by the Cleveland Browns. It appears his new job at Riverview came about after he was introduced to the Rams’ head coach by a mutual friend.

Head coach Josh Smithers says he asked that friend if the former Kansas City Chiefs head coach might be willing to watch some footage and give some pointers. A kind of friendship blossomed and when the high school lost its offensive coordinator, they asked Todd Haley if he wanted to step in and take the job.

Haley said he had to talk it over with his family to see if they were okay with him taking the high school coaching job. It turns out they were, and he’s now restarting his coaching career.

The coach was once thought of as among the most brilliant offensive minds in the NFL. He’s had a couple of different stints in the NFL as an offensive coordinator but didn’t have much success as the Chiefs’ head coach.

He was brought into KC after two impressive years as the offensive coordinator with Arizona in 2009. That first year in Kansas City, his team struggled to a 4-12 record but he managed to turn it around in 2010 when the Chiefs went 10-6. There was some excitement around the squad despite a first-round exit in the playoffs that season.

In his third year, a bad 5-8 start to the year got him fired before the season was over. In 2012 he was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was their offensive coordinator until 2018, when he was given a job on Hue Jackson’s Cleveland Browns staff. That position lasted a grand total of eight games.