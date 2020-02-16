‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s Marriage Reportedly Rocky After New Sources Allege Trouble In Paradise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley are the latest subjects of divorce rumors scouring the internet. Earlier this week, it was revealed on The B*tch Sesh podcast by Vulture writer Brian Moylan that the duo might be getting divorced based on gossip he had heard. Shortly after the podcast episode gained steam, Dorit and PK seemed to shut down the rumors by sharing touching Valentine’s Day posts to one another, but those were only put into question when Us Weekly came forward later in the day claiming the rumors might actually be true.

According to the news outlet, two sources revealed to them that the couple is living separately and are on the road to Splitsville. The anonymous sources are claiming PK is living with a friend in London while Dorit remains in the United States. Us Weekly did not provide any quotes from the insiders or name them, so the story still has plenty of holes that need to be filled.

After his Valentine’s dedication to his wife, PK shared a second photo to his Instagram feed of the reality star alongside their son Jagger.

“These two,” he captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

The couple spoke with Page Six to slam the rumors of their split and claimed to have spent Valentine’s Day together in San Fransisco with their two children. They also opened up about why PK had been living apart from Dorit in Australia recently, which apparently was due to their friend, and PK’s client Boy George. The singer was filming Australia’s version of The Voice and PK tagged along as he normally does when his friend is working. When addressing the London rumor, PK said it “couldn’t be further from the truth.” The businessman hails from the United Kingdom and has three children who live there from a previous marriage.

Dorit and PK admitted to Page Six that they had not listened to the podcast where their marriage troubles were alleged.

There have been no rumors of a split between the pair over the last several months as the shooting of RHOBH had been underway. Plenty of other rumors had come out of filming including an affair between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards, but on the drama front, Dorit, and her marriage, remained out of the gossip headlines until now. The two’s finances were exposed in 2019 when PK’s gambling past was brought to light, and it’s unknown if this will be a storyline in Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to debut on Bravo within the next few months.