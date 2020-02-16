Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says Things Have Been ‘So Different This Time Around’

Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that she is pregnant with baby number four and is having another boy. Now, the Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out more about her pregnancy and revealing that it is “so different this time around.”

The reality show star took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself sitting on her bed in her bedroom. Wearing a pair of black pants, a black shirt, and a black-and-white striped cardigan, Kailyn holds a strip of ultrasound photos that show her fourth child. She wears her long hair down and with some curl in it as she smiles for the camera.

In the caption of the photo, Kail opens up about the pregnancy and explains that things with this pregnancy have been “so different.” Kailyn explained just how this pregnancy differs from her others.

The first thing that Kailyn highlighted was that she is aware of the gender of her baby. This is not something Kailyn has done in the past, waiting until the birth to find out if she is having a boy or a girl. However, now with three boys and having each one of them being a surprise, it seems like Kail wanted to know what to expect.

The mom-of-three also opened up about names and explained that she doesn’t want baby number four to go “nameless” like her third child did. Referring to her youngest son Lux, Kailyn didn’t pick a name for him until nearly two months after his birth. She gave birth on August 5, 2017 and at the beginning of October 2017, revealed to her fans that she had settled on a name for him.

It isn’t just knowing the gender and wanting to figure a name for her baby, but Kailyn has also been dealing with anxiety during this pregnancy. She explained that her anxiety is “through the roof” and said she is “afraid” of doing anything wrong. She then asked her followers to share their pregnancy experiences.

Within the first day of being posted, Kail’s photo had been liked over 96,000 times by her more than 3 million followers. Plenty of her followers chimed in with their own pregnancy stories and also offered support for Kail.

“How can you be scared of doing things wrong the fourth time around? You’re a pro at this point!” one fan commented.

Kail replied, “I don’t know where it comes from.”

Another fan wrote, “Had a boys name picked for 7 months changed mind week before I went to hospital.”

Seeing the comment, Kailyn opened up about a similar pregnancy story involving her son Lincoln saying, “that happened to us with Lincoln! We had a boy name picked out for so long then changed it last minute when we watched prison break lmao.”

While she hasn’t shared any names she may be leaning towards, it sounds like Kailyn wants to ensure she is settled on a name before her fourth son makes his arrival in July.