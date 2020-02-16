Jessa Duggar’s Son Spurgeon Is So Excited About Eating Fish, He Can’t Stop Smelling It In New Video

Spurgeon Seewald seems to love the smell of his daddy's cooking.

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, have three adorable kids — Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and Ivy Jane, 9 months. The stars of Counting On have both been sharing plenty of sweet moments of them on their separate Instagram accounts and fans are eating it up. In one of Ben’s latest posts, he shows his eldest son getting super excited over their dinner menu that night in a cute video that has hearts melting.

Spurgeon is seen sitting on the kitchen counter as dinner is being made. Some may be surprised that the food is being prepared by Ben, while Jessa is the one filming the scene at her home in northwest Arkansas. The curly-haired little guy has a plate of fish right beside him that he just can’t stop smelling. He has his nose right up to the two pieces of fish and sniffing away.

Spurgeon clearly loves the smell of the Cajun spices that Ben added to make it even tastier. That seemed to make his mouth water as he declared that he “just can’t stop smelling it.” He also said that it was “so good.” The Duggar grandson couldn’t seem to stop saying how good he thinks it will be and how he can’t wait to taste it. Spurgeon is wearing a pair of brown pajamas with a bear’s face on the front as he waits patiently for the fish to be done.

Jessa asked her son what kind of fish it was and he said that it was mahi-mahi. She flashed the camera over to Ben who was standing over the stove wearing a tank shirt as he cooked. He was seen adding some olive oil to the skillet that had the fish sizzling in it.

There is a second video of the Seewald family sitting down at the table partaking in the tasty fish. Ben explained the entire menu as blackened mahi-mahi with Cajun spices, quinoa beef, and sweet potatoes. The Duggar son-in-law loves to eat healthily and it looks like he has gotten Jessa and the boys on board the health train as well. Both boys said that their food was good. Henry even seemed to be scarfing his plateful of food down.

Fish isn’t the only thing that Spurgeon loves. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, the boy also adores reading books. Jessa explained that he takes after his dad in that way. It appears that Spurgeon is learning to love eating healthy food as well, just like Ben.