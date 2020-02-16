WWE News: Chris Jericho And Matt Hardy Recall Match Company Wants People To Forget About

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Hardy recalled how he and Edge pioneered the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match, and their contributions to the bout will go down as some of the best ever in WWE history. However, “The Woken Warrior” took to Twitter over the weekend to pay tribute to the third ever TLC match that WWE never talks about, involving The Hardy Boyz, The Dudleys, Edge and Christian, and Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit.

The match, which took place on an episode of SmackDown back in the year 2001, is regarded by many fans as the best of the bunch. According to Hardy — who was responding to a Bully Ray tweet — it seems like an “urban legend” these days as it’s never mentioned in conversations about the best matches of its kind.

Hardy’s tweet also prompted Jericho to weigh on the matter via his own Twitter, and he made his true feelings known. The legendary superstar said that the superstars involved aren’t allowed to talk about the match, presumably due to the involvement of Chris Benoit. The deceased former superstar been erased from WWE history following the tragic incident that saw him murder his wife and son before taking his own life.

“No it was as real as it gets. All of us put our s*** on the line to make it amazing [with] only a few hours notice. Sadly due to circumstances beyond our control, none of us are allowed to discuss this match. But I feel that most of us involved believe this was the best of all!”

Jericho has condemned Benoit’s action in the past, but he’s never disowned his relationship with his old friend. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he dedicated his Wrestle Kingdom 12 match to the controversial superstar and their friend Eddie Guerrero, which resulted in the internet hurling a lot of harsh criticism in his direction.

Jericho is of the opinion that Benoit’s contributions to the business should still be acknowledged. He believes that Benoit is still an important part of wrestling history, regardless of the event which has forever tarnished his legacy. His latest tweet suggests that he and the other superstars who commented on the match still hold this viewpoint.

This exchange might not be the last one between Hardy and Jericho either. As The Inquisitr documented earlier, Hardy has reportedly rejected a new WWE contract and could be set to join Jericho in All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks.