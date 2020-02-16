WWE Rumors: Former Champion To Go Into Hall Of Fame If Family Finally Approves

It's long overdue, but this is an induction that makes sense to everyone.

There are many past WWE superstars who have not yet been inducted into the Hall of Fame, but fans feel they are deserving. Davey Boy Smith, better known as The British Bulldog, died back in 2002 at the young age of 39. Many feel as if he should have been inducted into the hall a long time ago, but there have been some obstacles which have jumped in the way. Now, rumors are swirling that some within the company are doing whatever they can to get it done.

Smith had a number of runs in WWE along with time spent in WCW, All-Star Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Eastern Championship Wrestling. His early days in WWF/WWE were mostly spent with the Dynamite Kid in a tag team appropriately called the British Bulldogs.

With only two names officially announced for the 2020 class as of this time, WWE is going to reveal at least four or five more before April. According to Pro Sports Extra, there are a number of people within the company who want to induct The British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame with this year’s class.

While that is very possible, there is still the hold-up that has kept him from being inducted for many years and that is his family. Over the years, there have been a number of issues and problems with Smith’s family which has kept them from allowing WWE to actually induct him.

Unfortunately, the same is to be said for Owen Hart who almost every wrestling fans feels as if should have been inducted a long time ago. Interestingly enough, Smith held the tag team titles on two occasions in WWE – one with Dynamite Kid and the other with Hart.

Along with those two tag team title reigns, Smith also captured the Intercontinental Title once, the European Title twice, and the WWF Hardcore championship twice. It’s not as if he doesn’t have the accolades or list of accomplishments to deserve an induction, but other things need to be ironed out.

Earlier this year, Triple H even came right out and said that if there is someone who 100 percent deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s the Bulldog.

The 2020 class for the WWE Hall of Fame is rather small so far as only Batista and the nWo have been announced for it. There is still time for more names to be revealed and they will be soon, but will The British Bulldog be one of them? If the company can come to an agreement with his family, the long-deserved honor should finally end up happening.