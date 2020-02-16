New York Guardians Quarterback Matt McGloin Rips Team’s Gameplan Before Halftime

Week 2 of the XFL had plenty of television-worthy events, including the starting quarterback for the New York Guardians being replaced and inserted and then ripping his offensive coordinator as the team headed to the locker room for halftime. Matt McGloin arguably has his worst ever game as a pro football player and his frustration got the better of him when a reporter stuck a microphone in front of his face as he jogged off the field for a halftime respite.

XFL.com‘s official Twitter account posted a video of the exchange, which started when McCloin was asked what the Guardians needed to do on offense to get something going. He responded, “we need to change the whole entire gameplan at halftime.” This response seemed to set back the reporter who then asked, “what do you need to change about the gameplan, what are you frustrated about?”

McGloin seemed to realize his comments could be viewed as a shot at the offensive coordinator, the man who came up with the gameplan. In response to the second question, he said there was a lot going on, that it was embarrassing for the offense, and there was a lot they needed to fix. These comments came a first half that saw the quarterback complete just five of 13 passes for 32 yards. He also threw an interception and his team trailed the DC Defenders 12-0 at the half.

Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

If there was a meeting of the minds between Matt McGloin and his head coach, Kevin Gilbride, before the second half, it wasn’t enough to fix what ailed them against the Defenders. McGloin finished the game completing just eight of 19 passes for 44 yards and two interceptions.

The team’s backup, Marquise Williams, didn’t fare much better when he was allowed in the game. XFL.com‘s official stats have him completing just four of eight passes for 51 yards. On the positive side, Williams was able to avoid a turnover. The offensive efforts as a whole were for naught, as the Defenders eventually beat the New York Guardians by a score of 27-0.

That was quite the turnaround for Matt McGloin and company who were coming off a 23-3 win in the XFL’s first week. In that game, he was his team’s only quarterback and completed 15 of 29 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The DC defenders, on the other hand, have turned in two dominating performances so far this season. The team officially sports the best record in the league at the moment at 2-0 following a week one 31-19 victory over Tampa Bay, they posted the shutout on Saturday.