Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In Blue Bikini On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas has been sharing some eye-catching swimsuit pics and videos from the beach lately, adding to the collection today with a new eye-catching post. The beauty shared two photos in the series and was photographed in a bright blue bikini that flattered her curves.

In the first snap, the blonde stood with her left leg propped out and her hand on her hip and upper thighs. She smiled widely and seemed to be having a good time, rocking a tiny bikini that left her cleavage on show. In addition to the classic triangle-style top, her bottoms featured light blue side ties that offered the brightest pop of color in her ensemble.

Lindsey wore her hair down in a middle part and her locks fell inches below her shoulders with shorter bangs that framed her face. Her makeup application included silver eyeshadow, shimmery eyeshadow that extended to the area below her brows, and light pink lipstick with liner. She added a flirty twist to her beachy look with her black manicure and didn’t wear any, which left the attention completely left on her physique.

The model stood underneath a wooden deck with the slanted beams visible behind her and the blue ocean peeking through in the backdrop.

The second picture was similar except she crossed her left leg in front and placed both of her hands on her legs, tilting her chin down slightly and flashing another big smile.

The images were shot on a sunny day with a couple of beams of light hitting the stunner on her chest and legs.

Her adoring fans took to the comments section to talk about the new post.

“You make that blue look electric,” gushed a supporter.

“You look amazing in that blue bikini and you have a body of an angel,” raved an admirer.

“You’re always so beautiful and amazing and also so very sexy and so perfect in every way possible,” wrote a third social media user.

“Reminds me of the magical moments that happen under the boardwalk on the Jersey shore in [sic] It’s Always Sunny,” observed a follower.

In addition, Lindsey shared another post from a similar location three days ago, that time opting for a sultry video selfie. The sensation dished out flirty vibes and wore a black swimsuit with thin straps and a low neckline that left her cleavage on display — her chest was further decorated with a piece of horizontal fabric that made her curves hard to miss. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part and her waves blew in the wind.