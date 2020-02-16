‘General Hospital’ Upcoming Spoilers: Carly Frets Over A Baby’s Best Interest

Just recently on General Hospital, Carly Corinthos was smack dab in the middle of gunfire as a mob war erupted in Port Charles. She will also be involved in the baby swap secret this week as well. Wiley is actually her grandson Jonah and the reveal is finally happening this upcoming week. According to spoilers by SheKnows Soaps, she will be fretting over a baby, but it doesn’t specify which baby it is.

This spoiler is most likely referring to newborn Donna, Sonny and Carly’s baby, but there is a chance that it could possibly be about Wiley. Although Wiley isn’t quite a baby anymore, he could still be considered one in soap land. It is said that Carly will be trying to figure out what is best for a baby at the end of next week. That is about the time that Wiley is expected to be revealed as Jonah, Michael’s son. The timing seems to indicate that she could be wondering what is best for Wiley in this situation.

Carly’s brother, Lucas, is Wiley’s adopted son with Brad, but in reality, the child is her grandson. That would surely put her in a predicament knowing that Lucas would lose Wiley. Although she will be ecstatic that Jonah is alive and Michael will have his son back, it’s going to be a heartbreaking time for her brother.

Carly wants to be kept in the loop. Click to watch today's all-new #GH – right now, without a login or subscription! https://t.co/MzQQ53lDbS — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 6, 2020

It also stands to reason that the General Hospital spoiler is talking about her own baby. Carly has been worried about her family’s safety since the shootings happened. She has even mentioned to Jason that it has crossed her mind to take her kids and leave Port Charles until the mob war is over. So, her struggle coming up could very well be about taking Donna away from harm’s way or staying put.

It is bound to be quite an emotional ride for the Corinthos family, Brad and Lucas, and Willow Tait. Even the Quartermaines will be affected by the reveal. Spoilers say that Monica will be receiving some good news. It’s likely that it’s because she finds out that her great-grandson is alive.

Carly and Bobbie are planning a welcome home party for Lucas this week, but it may turn out to be filled with much more drama than they expected. General Hospital fans are waiting anxiously for the preview video that is usually posted on Mondays to see just a hint of what’s to come. It may also tease the spoiler about Carly trying to do the right thing.