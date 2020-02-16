Fitness Model Krissy Cela Rocks Curve-Hugging White Mini-Dress For Inspiring Instagram Post About Self Love

Fitness model Krissy Cela rocked a curve-hugging white mini-dress in the latest photo on her Instagram page. The eye-catching design featured lacy sheer panels on the sides which emphasized her hourglass figured. There was also a triangular-shaped see-through panel at the neckline. She accessorized the look with nude strappy sandals and a delicate necklace and earrings. The brunette beauty’s chiseled shoulders legs and arms were also on show, visual confirmation of the results she has earned thanks to her commitment to fitness.

The photo was posted on February 14 and in the caption Krissy encouraged her fans to celebrate what they love about themselves. She also encouraged them to share those lovable characteristics in the comments section.

As of this writing, the photo has been liked more than 75,000 times and over 650 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans raved over her physical appearance.

“Wow, you look so fine!” one person wrote before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

But most of the commenters responded to the British fitness model’s caption and shared things that they liked about themselves.

“My bravery to make sacrifices to be the best version of myself I can be,” another commented.

“I can’t go a day without telling someone they look amazing! Someone is always dealing with personal issues so making them feel better makes me feel better. Keep up the positivity mama,” a third person wrote.

But a fourth fan used their comment to praise Krissy’s content.

“KRISSY! I LOVE you! You have the biggest heart ever and are constantly pouring out love!” they wrote. “I just started my account and YOU inspired me to truly do this for me. Thank you so much I can’t express it enough.”

This is hardly the first time that Krissy has shown off her figure in a flattering dress in Instagram photos. In a previous post, she wore a black evening gown with a plunging neckline. The alluring garment was cut low in the back as well, which was revealed in the second slide of the series. The back of the gown also appeared to feature a crisscrossed strap detail as well. She wore her hair down in this photo and some of it laid on her shoulder in very loose curls. The brunette bombshell accessorized the outfit with a rectangular purse plus delicate earrings and rings.

In the caption, Krissy revealed that she wore the dress to the National Television Awards in London

The post has been liked 170,000 times so far and more close to 2,000 Instagram users have commented on it.