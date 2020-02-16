Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Sizzles In Underwear And Blond Wig For Racy New Photo

Kayla Erin shared a racy new update to her Instagram feed that has her 854,000 fans going crazy for her daring look.

On Friday, February 14, the Australian cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself striking a racy pose in honor of Valentine’s Day.

For the photo, Erin could be seen on a dark-framed bed with white sheets. The cosplayer sat with her knees spread wide apart, in a pose that surely sent temperatures everywhere soaring. The bombshell did not include a geotag with her post or indicate her location in the caption.

Erin rocked a two-piece lingerie set in baby pink with details in red, putting on a perfect combination for the special day. On her upper body, Erin had on a bralette with thin red straps that went over the model’s shoulders. The bodice of the bra was sheer, though they each had a shimmery flower detail that prevented too much skin from being visible, and thus keeping the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevents nudity.

The model teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear bottoms with an interesting set of double straps. The straps were considerably apart, with the bottom one sitting ultra low on Erin’s frame and the top high on her sides. The straps created large cutouts on the lower body, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed.

Erin did not share where her underwear is from. The cosplayer completed her look with a bright blond wig. Her wig was parted on the side and brushed over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. The bangs were brushed to the right as well, partially covering her eye.

The model rocked dark eyeliner and mascara on her eyes, which intensified her gaze. A light pink gloss added extra plumpness to her lips.

Unsurprisingly, the racy photo was a hit with her fans. Within a day of being published, the photo has garnered more than 28,000 likes and upwards of 260 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the shot, showering her with compliments. Users also used the opportunity to engage with her caption, in which she asked her fans to share their ideal valentine, fictional or real.

“Erza Scarlett,” one user replied, adding a red heart at the end of the comment.

“Happy Valentine’s day to you too. I got pc and TV. I don’t need a girl for a date aha,” said a second fan.

“Fictional: Bloodrayne. Non-fictional: my wife…who also chooses Bloodrayne,” a third one chimed in.