Sadie Robertson Shares Photo Of Her Wedding Dress ‘When It Was Pink’ For Valentine’s Day

Sadie shared a photo of the moment when she said yes to her dress, but it looked a little bit different.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a throwback photo of her wedding dress with her fans. The garment was fittingly pink in the snapshot, but Sadie decided not to leave it that color.

On Friday, the 22-year-old social media influencer, author, and Christian podcast host took to Instagram to post a picture of what her wedding gown looked like before her desired alterations were made. When the bubbly bride first tried it on, it was a blush shade. The sleek and sophisticated mermaid gown also didn’t have a dramatic bow sewed on the back. This stunning detail could be seen in Sadie’s photo, but she revealed that it had been temporarily clipped on the dress so that she could see what it looked like.

Sadie also wrote that the elegant bridal gloves that she was pictured wearing were “very old” and had been “found in a drawer.” However, once she saw her vision come together, Sadie “just loved it.”

The joy she felt when she found the perfect gown was evident on her face. Sadie was posing from the side and looking over at the camera with a big smile on her face. She was standing on a platform to better display the dress that she would later walk down the aisle in.

As of this writing, Sadie’s throwback photo has been liked over 331,000 times.

“A vision of loveliness!!!” read one response to her post.

“That’s just as amazing in the light pink,” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful dress Sadie! You were gorgeous in it glad your day was so special,” a third admirer remarked.

“My favorite wedding look of all time… besides my own,” read a fourth comment.

Many of Sadie’s fans also had questions about her dress. They wanted to know where she got it and who the designer was. According to People, the strapless blush gown that would later become ivory was designed by Rita Vinieris, and Sadie got it at the famed Kleinfeld Bridal shop in New York City, which is where the TLC reality series Say Yes to the Dress is filmed. The gloves Sadie ended up wearing were from Cornelia James.

A number of Sadie’s Instagram followers were already aware of where she got the dress, and they asked her whether she’ll be featured on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress. However, she hasn’t yet responded to these queries.

According to Sadie, she had tried on almost a dozen gowns before she found her dream dress. She immediately knew it was the one because she and her mother, Korie Robertson, both started crying as soon as they saw what Sadie looked like in it.

Sadie and her husband, 21-year-old Christian Huff, tied the knot last November. Even though the young couple has only been married for a little over two months, Sadie has said that they’re already being asked about their baby plans. However, she revealed that it will probably be a few years before they start a family.