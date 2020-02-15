American ‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Sizzles In Red Lingerie In Valentine’s Day-Inspired Post

Tiffany Toth shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in celebration of Valentine’s Day, and her 1.4 million fans are going wild for it.

On Friday, February 14, the American model took to the popular social media to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her enviable physique.

For the photo, Toth — who is best known as being Playboy‘s Playmate of the Month in September 2011, according to the website Famous Birthdays— posed in front of a baby pink wall. The blond bombshell struck a sexy and feminine pose with her right side to the camera. Toth placed one leg slightly in front of the other as she took both arms up by her head. The picture was taken in Orange County, California, as per her geotag, though she did not reveal the exact location.

Toth rocked a one-piece lingerie set in a bright red color that stood out against the light pink of the background. The bodysuit featured a see-through bodice with solid frilly details along the seams. These details fell over her chest, helping cover up her breasts and censor the photo.

The suit also boasted high-cut legs that come up high on her sides, leaving her strong hips exposed. The sides also included similar solid frills that added extra romance to the piece.

Toth did not share where her outfit is from. The model wore her blond hair up in an intricate hairstyle boasting a lot of hairspray, giving off strong 1980s vibes. The front of her hair was swept over to one side and styled down in one large wave.

Her makeup also had some vintage characteristics. Toth sported a perfect cat-eye with black eyeliner and mascara while a bright red color on her lips, matching the overall color palette of the photo. The photos were captured by Isaiah Mays, as Toth indicated by one of the tags included with the photo.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 8,300 likes and upwards of 194 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Tiff,” one user wrote, adding a yellow and a blue heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Looking awesome in red,” replied another user, including a smiley with sunglasses after the words.

“Looking beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.