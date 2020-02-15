Erika Gray Sizzles In Red Lace Lingerie In Sultry New Instagram Video

Erika Gray took to her Instagram page on Valentine’s Day to share a sizzling new video that likely caught the attention of her 2.3 million followers. The stunner was spotted in red lace lingerie for the occasion as she exuded sultry vibes.

The stunner was posing in front of an elaborately decorated table. She rocked a lace lingerie set that consisted of a bra with scalloped edges that decorated her cleavage and more lace that extended down toward her midriff. Her thong had the same jagged lace edging and rested high on her hips.

Erika completed her outfit with a matching red robe and black thigh-high stockings. Her ensemble left her cleavage on show and her toned abs were hard to miss.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part with her long, luxurious curls falling in front of both shoulders. Her dark mascara and eyeliner added drama to her look, and her short red necklace sparkled in the light.

Behind her was a table that was decorated with multiple lit candles and red roses on a tiered display. There were also large windows that revealed that the clip was taken at night with a peek of the city view.

The video began with Erika playing with her hair with her right hand as she set her left hand on the edge of the table. She glanced down and lifted her left knee up while dishing coy looks. The clip was slowed down and reversed at the end, set to a slow song that matched the vibe of her post. Bright neon lights flashed on the wall behind her in hot pink and blue tones.

The geotag revealed that the video was shot in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In addition, Erika posted another photo on February 5 when she showed off her figure in lingerie, that time rocking just a thong. The selfie showed the bombshell sitting in a chair as she held the phone with her left hand and covered her chest with her right hand. Her curves and toned abs were on display.

She offered a sultry pout and rocked bright red lipstick with her additional makeup application, including silver eyeshadow, mascara, and blush.