Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Enviable Abs In Mismatched Bikini At The Beach

Anita Herbert shared a new update to her Instagram account to discuss her strategy for staying fit and healthy while on vacation.

On Saturday, February 15, the Hungarian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini that showed off her insane physique to her 2.2 million Instagram followers, and they are loving it.

In her caption, the brunette bombshell shared that her secret is intermittent fasting, an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. Herbert explained that this strategy makes traveling a lot easier because it requires making fewer stops for food. Herbert went on to say that not eating throughout the day when on vacay allows her to enjoy a big meal at a local restaurant.

Photo the photo, Herbert stood on a grassy patch on a beach. The white sands and bright blue ocean filled the background, along with a few straw roof beach huts. The model posed for the picture at Valley Church Beach in Antigua and Barbuda, according to the geotag she added to her post.

Herbert rocked a mismatched two-piece bathing suit. On her upper body, the model wore a bright red bikini top that featured two set of straps that wrapped around her midsection. The strapless top boasted two squares that left a large cutout in the middle, teasing quite a bit of her cleavage.

Herbert teamed her bikini top with a pair of black string bottoms with thin straps that tied up on her sides. The bottoms sat high on her waist, accentuating the contrast between her wide hips and slender midsection. The fitness model did not share where her bathing suit is from.

Herbert accessorized her look with a black cap with the words “Fit Queen” printed in white across the front. As those who follower the model will know, FitQueen is her fitness brand.

The photo proved to be a hit with her followers. In just a few hours, the photo has garnered more than 16,800 likes and upwards of 290 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise Herbert’s physique, and also to engage with her caption.

“Love that bikini top!” one user raved, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“Perfect body,” replied another fan, also including a red heart at the end of the comment.

“I have done IF, I love it,” a third user chimed in, topping off the message with a smiley with three hearts emoji.