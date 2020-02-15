Fitness Model Michie Peachie Knocks Out Intense Fat Burning Routine In Striped Leggings And Cropped Hoodie

Fitness model Michie Peachie showcased an intense fat burning routine in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a cropped red hoodie and striped black, red, and white leggings, the brunette beauty started the workout with a quick sprint on a treadmill. In her caption, she recommended running as fast as possible for 10 seconds and then resting for half a minute.

Then she moved on to doing jump squats, her caption suggesting doing them until failure before repeating the exercise again for four rounds.

The next video saw her knock out a set of box-step high knees which required her to place her leg on an elevated surfaced and then raise her opposite knee repeatedly at a rapid pace. Much like the previous exercise, her caption recommended doing this until failure and then repeating the set four times.

In the fourth clip, Michie completed a set of side-lunges into jumps. The combination started one side lunge on her right side after which she jumped to her side to perform the second rep. Her suggestion for the number of reps was the same as the previous two exercises.

Michie shared some words of wisdom about fat loss in the fifth and final video.

“Serious fat loss is not about being on the treadmill for 45 minutes on some sort of steady speed,” she said. “You need HIIT cardio. I just showed you a great routine…”

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Really love this HIIT routine,” one fan wrote. “I am sure it burns a lot. Keep going gorgeous.”

“A true professional,” another added. “I am very happy to follow you and see how much you strive to do your best. Congratulations and happy day.”

“I love it,” a third remarked. “This is explosive. Beautiful smile.”

But amid all the compliments in the comments, some fans had questions.

“How can I lose fat without sprints,” one person asked. “I have problems in my both knees.”

The fitness model hasn’t responded to the query, as of this writing,

This isn’t the first time that Michie has demonstrated a fat burning routine on her Instagram page. In a previous heart-pumping HIIT routine, Michie focused on exercises that are designed to get rid of girth around the abdomen. Her circuit included sit-ups into Russian twists, stair intervals, plank hip dips, and uphill sprints.

The video has been viewed almost 15,000 times and more than 150 Instagram commenters have commented on it.