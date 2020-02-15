Madi Edwards Shows Cleavage In Cut-Out Top While Eating Sushi On Instagram

Madi Edwards has been posting lots of eye-catching snaps and videos from her Las Vegas trip, continuing the trend with her post from yesterday when she flaunted her cleavage in a cut-out top. The blonde was spotted enjoying sushi at a restaurant in Caesars Palace and shared three pictures in the series.

In the first photo, the model was photographed as she sat at her table and held a small sushi roll with her chopsticks. She laid her left elbow and forearm on the table and tilted her head to the right and gave a sultry pout.

Her shirt had a high and loose turtleneck, structured ruffled shoulders, and long sleeves. The teardrop-shaped cutout in the front left her cleavage on show and the top hugged her midriff.

Madi wore her hair down in a middle part with her ends curled slightly inwards, adding to her glam look with her bold makeup application. She sported shimmery peach eyeshadow, dark mascara, liner on her lower lids, and bright red lipstick. She also accessorized with several earrings including a pair of small gold hoops, and she also placed her red purse on the table beside her.

In the backdrop were empty tables and a sushi bar on the other side of the restaurant with two chefs wearing jackets and hats.

The second image showed Madi smiling with her lips closed as she brushed her hair behind her ears with her left hand. And in the final photo, the beauty looked down at her food with her lips slightly parted.

Her followers took to the comments section to gush about her new share.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” declared an admirer.

“Stunning pic :),” complimented a supporter.

“Wow so beautiful you’re so good with that lipstick,” gushed a third social media user.

“I’m so glad you like sushi LOVE U FROM JAPAN!” exclaimed a fan.

Although the sensation didn’t mention Valentine’s Day in the caption, there were plenty of people that wished her a happy Valentine’s Day.

In addition, Madi showed off her cleavage in another post from three days ago, that time rocking a pink lingerie set. She stood with her left leg crossed in front and her body angled towards the camera as she parted her lips for the snap. Her hair was down in a middle part with her wavy locks framing her face, her glossy pink lipstick matching her ensemble well. Her other makeup application included bright blush, shimmery eyeshadow, and dark mascara.