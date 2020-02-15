Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts New Hairstyle And Killer Curves In Lace Top And Mini Shorts

Aylen Alvarez shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that has her 3.7 million fans raving about her beauty and hairstyle.

On Friday, February 14, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in a sexy outfit as she showed off her new hairstyle.

For the photo, Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — stood on the steps of a staircase outdoors. She posed with her feet on different steps as she held onto the white protective rail. The model showcased bangs in the photo, which she did not have before. Alvarez did not include a geotag with her post or indicate her location in the caption.

The Caribbean beauty rocked a two-piece outfit that did nothing but flatter her famous curves. On her upper body, Alvarez had on a nude top in a lace fabric that added a lot of spice to her look. The top featured double thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garment also boasted a low-cut neckline that dipped into Alvarez’s chest, showcasing her ample cleavage. The chest part included a solid under layer that covered her breasts, while the bottom part was see-though, exposing her stomach slightly.

Over her top, Alvarez wore a long blazer in a light pink shade that complimented her nude top.

Alvarez teamed her top and blazer with a pair of tiny denim shorts that sat low on her frame. The sides of the jeans are slightly higher on her sides, highlighting her strong hips as they contrasted with her slender midsection. The short were also light pink, going with the overall color palette of the photo. As she indicated in her caption, her outfit was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand Alvarez represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

Alvarez accessorized her outfit with a baby pink purse, which she held in her right hand, and a bathing pair of high-heeled shoes.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 56,900 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and to compliment her new hairstyle.

“Love this hairstyle,” one user wrote, adding a thumbs up emoji at the end of the message.

“Such a babe,” replied another user, including a red heart after the words.

“How gorgeous are u! Amazing [heart-eyes emoji] [fire emoji] happy Vday nena,” a third one chimed in.