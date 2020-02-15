Sofia Bevarly Shows Underboob In Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly has been sharing some incredible Instagram snaps from her Hawaiian adventures lately, and sher continued to share eye-catching bikini pics today with a new photo series. There were two images in the photo set of the model showing off her underboob in a marigold yellow ensemble at the beach.

The stunner kicked it off with a photo of her standing with her hands behind her head and her elbows angled out to the sides as she crossed one left leg in front of the other. She closed her eyes and parted her lips slightly as she soaked up the rays.

The Fashion Nova bikini top was arguably too small, considering that it left her underboob on full display. It had thin straps and a straight neckline that allowed her to also flaunt her cleavage. Her bottoms had thick side straps and a criss-cross accent that rested above her belly button and brought attention to her toned abs.

Her makeup application included dark shimmery eyeshadow, dark blush, and pink lipstick.

Sofia stood on the sandy beach with tropical foliage and palm trees to her left and the ocean on the horizon. The photo was shot on a sunny day with completely blue skies with the sun leaving her skin looking flawless and glowing.

The second picture showed the beauty striking a similar pose, except she appeared to have pulled all of her hair back into a bun. She gazed into the distance with a sultry expression on her face and her amazing physique was again put on display.

The geotag revealed that she was at North Shore in Oahu, a popular surfing destination in Hawaii.

The bombshell’s followers rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“This is the best thing to open up my feed to,” declared an admirer.

Others responded to her caption.

“Sofia is my favorite color,” joked a second social media user.

“I love yellow on you,” expressed a fan.

“Pretty much any color you wear is on top of everyone’s list here,” noted a supporter.

In addition, the sensation posted another bikini pic on February 7, that time wearing a light blue ensemble that seemed to perfectly match the color of the ocean behind her. She sat on her knees and leaned forward slightly to show off her cleavage and smiled widely with the waters mere feet from her. She brushed her wet hair behind her back with some locks falling in front of her right shoulder and accessorized with a couple of bracelets.