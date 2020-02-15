Jessie J Shares A Sweet Video Of Herself & Boyfriend Channing Tatum While On A Valentine’s Day Date

Jessie J and Channing Tatum had a date night out on Valentine’s Day, and the singer shared an adorable video of herself cozying up to the Magic Mike actor to her Instagram page, reports Hollywood Life.

Jessie didn’t say where the two were at for their date, but it appeared to be somewhere low-key. Channing was dressed in a casual white long-sleeve sweater and wore a baseball cap on backward. The “Flashlight” singer used a superzoom filter on her video to add hearts and a pink filter that was perfectly suited for the romantic holiday. She slowly edged herself into the frame to get closer to her boyfriend and then looked at him with an adoring expression. She wore a black top and a gold necklace. Channing didn’t appear to notice she was filming them as he was looking at something off-camera.

Hollywood Life also claims that Channing shared a video on his Instagram Story that showed a bunch of roses he likely purchased for Jessie.

Within a day, Jessie’s video earned over 1 million views and more than 2,000 comments. Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the couple and rave about how cute the pair are together.

“I want someone to look at me like that,” wrote one person.

“HOTTEST COUPLE EVER AND THATS ON PERIODT,” said another user.

“You guys are adorable and also hilarious. Happy valentines today and everyday,” gushed a third fan.

“[T]he way you look at him,” added a fourth fan, inserting a heart eyes emoji to their comment.

Aside from Jessie’s regular followers, a couple of her famous colleagues liked and commented on the post, including music executive Darcus Beese, who wrote, “that’s funny.” Singer Alesha Dixon also responded to Jessie’s share. The pic wound up raking in over 339,000 likes.

In January, Inquisitr reported that the couple had reunited after quietly breaking up last December following a year of dating. Since they made themselves Instagram official once again, the two have been spotted together a couple of times. The Hollywood Life article stated that they attended the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles, California, on January 24.

A couple of days later, Jessie took Channing as her date to the Republic Records Grammy After-Party. She flaunted her flat tummy while rocking a glittering bralette beneath a chic black suit. Her beau kept it casual by wearing a baseball cap and a dress shirt and pants.