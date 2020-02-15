Gabby Epstein Rocks A Tiny Miniskirt And Revealing Top For Post Celebrating The Day After Valentine’s Day

Gabby explained why she's fan of February 15.

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein was one of the few Instagram influencers who didn’t share a special post with her fans on Valentine’s Day. Instead, she waited until February 15 to mention the romantic holiday in one of her uploads.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old blond beauty took to Instagram to share two photos of her stylish and skimpy ensemble with her amorous admirers. Gabby was pictured posing in the passenger seat of a car. She was wearing an extremely short miniskirt. The garment was constructed out of a thin white fabric that was decorated with a small pink floral print pattern. The model had the waist of the light and airy skirt pulled up over her belly button to flaunt her slender, shapely thighs.

Gabby paired her feminine skirt with a white ribbed top. The garment had long sleeves, and it was mostly open in the front, save for a tie detail on the neck. Long white strings were tied in a bow in the center of the model’s exposed chest to keep her top from revealing too much. The shirt’s daring design made it obvious that she was going braless.

Gabby accessorized her outfit with multiple gold necklaces, including one that had a single pearl dangling from it. She was wearing her golden tresses pulled up in chic topknot. A short lock of curled hair hung down on the right side of her face, while she wore the matching lock on the left side tucked behind her ear. Her beauty look included a vibrant berry lip and taupe eyeshadow.

Gabby was posing with her right knee bent, which caused her tiny skirt to ride up dangerously high. In her first photo, she was staring at the camera with an intense look on her face. She was laughing and flashing her dazzling pearly whites in the second snapshot.

Gabby was holding a stuffed teddy bear against her chest in both photos. The bear had a heart-shaped bouquet of fake roses attached to its paws, so it was obviously meant to be a Valentine’s Day gift.

In the caption of her post, Gabby revealed that she loves the day after the romantic holiday because “all the chocolate is half off.”

The social media sensation’s belated Valentine’s Day photo was a hit with her 2.3 million followers.

“Lol you’re too cute girl,” read one response to her post.

“Car seat cutie,” another admirer remarked.

“Happiness is getting to see your new beautiful posts,” a third fan gushed.

While Gabby’s fans loved seeing her post-Valentine’s Day look, it’s usually the model’s bikini photos that are a big hit with her followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a black bikini with gold chain straps in another recent snapshot that received rave reviews from her Instagram fans.