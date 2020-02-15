Jax Taylor Comments On Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett’s Relationship, Says Randall Is The Best Dad

Jax Taylor wants their relationship to last forever.

Jax Taylor wants Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, to be together forever.

While chatting on the Bravo Insider on Valentine’s Day, February 14, Taylor opened up about the relationship between his longtime co-star and the movie producer, who joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for the first time last year for Season 8, revealing that he has high hopes for their future before explaining why their romance was kept off the show for so long.

“I love Lala and Randall. I want them to last forever,” he shared.

Ever since Kent introduced Emmett to Taylor and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Emmett has been extremely close to them and has frequently been seen traveling with cast members of the Bravo reality series, including Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright. Kent and Emmett even treated Taylor and Cartwright to a trip to Mexico as an engagement gift for them in 2018.

As for why Emmett didn’t initially join the cast when his relationship with Kent began in early 2016, Taylor explained that Emmett had a lot to lose at the time because of his producer career in Hollywood, and the fact that he was still technically married to his now-ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two daughters, London and Rylee, at the time.

“Randall has a lot to lose. He’s a huge producer in Hollywood and he was married. So that’s where it was a little bit iffy for a while because he wasn’t technically divorced yet. And he has two young daughters,” Taylor explained.

Taylor went on to gush over Emmett’s role as a father to the two girls, telling the Bravo Insider that he is “probably the best father that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

If Taylor has it his way, he’ll be following in Emmett’s footsteps soon as he and his wife prepare to start a family of their own.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, rumors first began swirling in regard to the possibility of Emmett joining the cast after he was seen arriving in Kentucky, with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, in tow, to attend the wedding of Taylor and his wife, Cartwright. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Emmett flew Vanderpump and Todd to the event on his private jet and shared a photo on Instagram of the three of them enjoying the luxurious ride with Vanderpump’s well-know dog, Giggy the Pomeranian.