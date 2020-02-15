Texas Smokeshow Brennah Black Shows Off Insane Figure In Racy Orange Lingerie

Brennah Black has been heating up Instagram this week in honor of Valentine’s Day, and her most recent post did not disappoint.

On Friday, February 14, the Texas bombshell took to the popular social media platform to upload a sweltering snapshot of herself in a lingerie set to tease her 530,000 Instagram fans.

Black stood in front of a textured dark wall as she struck a sexy pose. The background reflected a light in a few geometric spots to the right of the model, creating an interesting composition. The blond beauty posed with one leg in front of the other in a way that showcased the natural curves of her body.

The blond beauty did not say where the picture was taken, opting to use the geotag function to indicate that “Home is where the heart is.” In her caption, Black asked her fans whether they planned on staying in or going night for V-Day.

The Playboy model rocked a two-piece lingerie set in a blood orange color that flattered her pale skin tone. The top part featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The lingerie set also had a low-cut neckline that sat low on Black’s chest, showcasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage.

The lingerie top boasted a see-through fabric with solid heart-shaped details on the bodice, which were strategically placed on the chest area to cover all the important parts. On her lower body, Black had on a pair of matching underwear bottoms with thin straps that sat high on her sides, accentuating her wide hips.

The lingerie included two straps that attached to her stockings, which came up high on her thighs. The area between the top and the underwear created a cutout on her lower stomach that teased a bit of skin. According to one of the adds Black included with her post, her lingerie was courtesy of Yelete.

Black wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down. The front of her hair were textured, creating an ’80s vibe. The rest of her hair fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest and back.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of being published, the post has garnered more than 11,100 likes and upwards of 380 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Users of the social media app took to the comments to express their admiration for Black, while also sharing their plans for the night.