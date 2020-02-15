WWE News: Triple H Reveals What It Takes For Women To Main Event In Company

Yahoo! Sports sat down with Triple H ahead of this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Portland pay-per-view, where they discussed a variety of topics pertaining to WWE. One of those topics was women’s wrestling, and what it takes for female superstars to main event company shows.

According to Triple H, there is no set plan for deciding when women should get to close out pay-per-views. “The Game” stated that he and the company base their main events on most popular superstars and storylines at the time.

“It’s about the overall card, but also what is causing the buzz at the moment. When you look at WrestleMania last year, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair were the main event because they were in a position where they had the most buzz. They got the most TV time and the most push only because that was the reaction of the crowd. We sort of are following [the crowd], not vice-versa, in the reactions.”

Many fans and pundits believe that Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley’s NXT Women’s Championship should cap off this Sunday’s pay-per-view as it’s been the most talked about rivalry on the black and gold brand. Both superstars have enjoyed meteoric rises in recent months, and their feud has emotionally connected with the fans.

Should the duo main event the show, it will mark the second all-female main event in NXT history. While Triple H didn’t confirm if that match will be positioned at the top of the card, he did say that “you don’t put the biggest battle scene in the middle of the movie,” suggesting that Ripley and Belair will be given the main event spotlight since it’s the most hyped rivalry at the moment.

Triple H has played a huge part in the rise of women’s wrestling in WWE. Since he took over NXT, female performers have been given a platform to showcase their abilities in longform matches, many of which have been highlights of their respective shows. After the fans responded positively to NXT‘s women’s revolution, the main roster management team started putting more effort into the women’s division.

However, the main roster still receives some criticism over its handling of women’s wrestling. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Paige voiced her frustrations with the current division as she believes that the same handful of superstars are given all of the opportunities, while other talented performers are forced to bide their time.