Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Red Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Bruna Rangel Lima has been posting a variety of eye-catching Instagram photos lately and turned up the heat yesterday with a new lingerie pic to commemorate Valentine’s Day. There were two images in the series and the stunner posed in a lacy matching set that likely caught many of her fans’ attention.

In the first snap the model stood against a wooden fence with a brown woven covering overlaid on top. She placed her left hand by her hair and propped up her right knee and gazed directly at the camera with a sultry pout on her face.

The lacy bra accentuated her cleavage and her bottoms had scalloped edging with thick straps that rested high on her hips.

Bruna wore her hair down in a middle part with her luxurious blond locks falling in front of her right shoulder and brushed behind her left shoulder. Her makeup application added glam to her look and included shimmery purple eyeshadow, mascara, and pink lipstick. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces and multiple rings.

The natural lighting emphasized her tanned skin and left it looking flawless and glowing.

The second photo was similar as the beauty posed in the same spot, this time with her legs spread apart and her right leg propped out. She tugged at the top of her bra with both hands and although her cleavage was obscured this time, her toned abs were hard to miss. Bruna glanced at the camera with her lips slightly parted and exuded sultry vibes.

The photographer, Pedro Rolle Jr., was tagged in the post. The geotag also revealed that the photo shoot took place in Miami, Florida.

The bombshell’s followers seemingly had only nice things to say in the comments section.

“Blessing our feed! Happy Valentine’s Day!” gushed a supporter.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! You are out of this world! gorgeous,” raved an admirer.

“Fave picture ever!!” declared a third social media user.

“Wow you look so cute and adorable,” complimented a fan.

The model noted that additional photos were available on her OnlyFans page.

In addition, Bruna posted another update on January 23 when she flaunted her figure in lingerie and wore her hair down in a middle part. That time, her shiny pink bra was strapless with a small bow in the center. Her matching thong had thick side straps with the same bow accent. The model struck the Bambi pose on a bed with plaid sheets as she placed her right hand on a pillow with a woven pillowcase.