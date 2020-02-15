‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Beau Clark Is The ‘Perfect Man’ For Stassi Schroeder, Claims Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor is a big fan of Beau Clark.

Jax Taylor believes Stassi Schroeder’s fiancé, Beau Clark, is the perfect man for her.

While speaking with Bravo on the Bravo Insider earlier this week, Taylor opened up about his Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ relationship, admitting that while Schroeder can be a lot to deal with, he believes Clark is just the man for the job and feels they will last for a very long time.

“I think Stassi and Beau will last a very long time but it takes a lot to deal with her and I think Beau is the perfect man for Stassi,” Taylor told the cameras, adding that he will soon be standing alongside Clark as a groomsman in his and Schroeder’s wedding.

Schroeder and Clark are getting married in Rome, Italy later this year and Taylor said he is very excited about his role in their wedding. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, both Schroeder and Clark were in attendance in June of last year when Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, tied the knot and Schroeder was given a bridesmaid role.

“I’m going to be in his wedding. I’m really excited. I’m a groomsman,” Taylor explained.

Continuing on about his thoughts on Clark, Taylor said that before joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules in late 2018 for Season 7, he was hesitant to get in front of the cameras. As Taylor explained, Clark was content in his life as it was as he worked in Los Angeles as an acting director. However, he also believed he owed it to Schroeder to be on the show and ultimately decided to join.

“Beau came in so naturally. He had his own money. He was making his own money. He was a casting director. He had a great life,” Taylor shared.

Although Clark initially believed he may not be able to handle a role on a reality series, Taylor said that he’s carried himself fittingly since joining him and his co-stars.

“He’s been handling it with flying colors,” he explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor recently confirmed that in addition to acting as a groomsman in Schroeder and Clark’s upcoming wedding, he will also be helping with the planning of Clark’s bachelor party. During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November of last year, Taylor said he had actually already begun to play for the event.

“We’re in the process [of planning it],” he revealed.