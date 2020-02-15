NFL Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders Planning Major Pitch To Tom Brady, Offering $60M Contract

Tom Brady could be getting a huge offer from the Las Vegas Raiders once he hits free agency.

As the longtime New England Patriots quarterback is set to hit the open market for the first time in his career, there have been reports that close to a dozen teams have expressed interest. A new report from reporter Larry Fitzgerald Sr. — a longtime football writer and father of receiver Larry Fitzgerald — claims that the Raiders may be among the most aggressive.

Fitzgerald reported on Twitter that Las Vegas is prepared to give Brady a two-year, $60 million contract that would put him near the top of the quarterback crop in the NFL.

I’m told ????Las Vegas is prepared to offer @TomBrady $60 million over 2 years. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) February 14, 2020

As Pro Football Talk noted, the money may not be the only factor in Brady’s decision. A number of reports have indicated that he wants to win one more ring before retiring, and is looking to sign with a team that is championship-ready and has the tools needed, outside of quarterback, to make a run at the Super Bowl.

“For Brady, the bigger question will be fit, with team, coaching staff, city, and offense,” the report noted. “It’s a new football city in a new football stadium and, for Brady, a new offense with a new coach who has a reputation for being more than a little aggressive with his quarterbacks.”

It’s not clear if the Raiders would be ready for a title run, especially in a division with the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs and coming off a disappointing 7-9 season in 2019. They would also likely face stiff competition for his services, as some other reports have indicated that a few teams including the Los Angeles Chargers may be aggressively pursuing Brady.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Chargers recent decision to part ways with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers could pave the way for Brady to move in.

Wherever Brady ends up, there are growing signs that it will not be back in New England. Speaking on New England sports talk station WEEI earlier this week, retired Patriots tight end Christian Fauria said he believes the team is “100 percent done” with Brady.

“The next time he shows up at Gillette Stadium it will be either as a guest playing for another team or getting a red jacket,” Fauria said.

Brady has given other indications that he is ready to leave the Patriots, including putting his Boston-area home up for sale during the season.