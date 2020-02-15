‘The Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Tyler Cameron Admits To Not Having A Valentine This Year

Tyler Cameron became a fan favorite on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette but despite his status as a heartthrob, he still didn’t have a date for Valentine’s Day this year. The general contractor-turned-model made the admission in the caption of his latest Instagram post.

Said caption accompanied a photo of Tyler and rapper 24kgoldn.

“No valentine this year, we want Valentino’s,” which is a paraphrase of a lyric from the rapper’s song, “Valentino.”

In the snapshot, the former reality TV contestant dressed casually in the photo, opting to wear a blue t-shirt with what appeared to be a sweater tied around his chest. He was clean-shaven and wore his hair in the signature that he rocked during his stint on The Bachelorette. Tyler also smiled broadly in the image as he posed for the camera.

The photo has been viewed more than 200,000 times and over 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans offered to be Tyler’s Valentine.

“It’s my birthday and all I want is you,” one person wrote.

“How are you gonna say that while I’m right here,” another added.

Others seemed to be looking for some affection from the 27-year-old Jupiter, Florida native.

“Could I have just maybe one little kiss?” a third commenter asked.

Tyler even got a proposal in the form of a cute poem.

“Roses are red violets are blue marry me tyler you’re cute,” they wrote.

24kgoldn also commented on the post twice. In his first comment, he repeated the lyric that Tyler paraphrased. In the second, the rapper declared that both he and Tyler are the most eligible bachelors.

This isn’t the first time that Tyler has said that he didn’t have a Valentine this year. He talked about it in a recent interview with Page Six.

“No date,” he said of his plans for the day dedicated to love, “but I think I’ll be going upstate for the weekend, and hiding out and hanging out there.”

He also talked about his single status during an episode of Strahan Sara And Keke during which he discussed Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor alongside The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams.

Since his split from Hannah Brown after The Bachelorette last year Tyler got into a high-profile relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid. He has also been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

But given his single status, fans likely still want to see him as the Bachelor but during his interview with Page Six, he indicated that the role wasn’t “in the cards” for him.