‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Hopes Katie Maloney Doesn’t Drive Tom Schwartz ‘Crazy,’ Loves Them Together

Jax Taylor is admitting that Katie Maloney can be 'tough' at times.

Jax Taylor hopes Katie Maloney doesn’t drive Tom Schwartz crazy.

During an interview with the Bravo Insider on February 14, the Vanderpump Rules cast member was asked if he believed the couple will last forever and told the cameras that they would “if Katie doesn’t drive Tom crazy.”

According to Taylor, Schwartz “is the most easy-going guy in the world” and Maloney has a very different personality. As he explained, and as fans have seen on the Bravo reality series, Maloney can be tough at times and has been known to be hormonal.

“She’s a female. She’s hormonal. She’s just a firecracker,” he shared.

While Taylor acknowledged that Schwartz and Maloney, whose August 2016 wedding aired on an episode of the show three years ago, are very different people, he also said that he loves both of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars and loves seeing them together. He then said that he considers both Schwartz and Maloney to be his best friends.

“I want them to be together forever… and then some,” he confirmed of his longtime friends.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Taylor has been friends with Schwartz and Maloney since before the show began in 2013.

Taylor then began to stutter about something he was hoping for the couple and ultimately decided to keep his mouth shut.

“I just hope they… I just hope they… They’re good,” he stated.

Taylor then told the cameras one more time that Schwartz and Maloney were doing “good” in their marriage before saying he would “just leave it at that” while swinging his arms back and forth as if to get any ideas out of his head that may have resulted in drama with his co-stars.

When Maloney and Schwartz tied the knot years ago, it was a Vanderpump Rules-studded event with Taylor serving as a groomsmen Lisa Vanderpump officiating, and a number of other cast members serving in the bridal party, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix.

Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, spend a lot of time with Schwartz and Maloney and live close to them in The Valley and purchasing a home there in 2019.

While Schwartz and Maloney haven’t started a family yet, Ariana Madix recently dished on their plans to do so during an interview with Heather McDonald on her podcast series, Juicy Scoop, via YouTube.

“I think they do want to do that eventually but I think they are taking their time,” Madix shared, per The Inquisitr.