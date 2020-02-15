UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Cleavage In Pink Cropped Top: ‘Sweet Like’ Candy

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste gave her Instagram followers a post-Valentine’s Day treat with a post that was sweet like candy.

In the picture, the model wore a long-sleeved pink velvet cropped top that featured a deep v-neck and tied between her breasts, showing off generous peek of her ample cleavage. The top also featured matching fur accents around each wrist. Arianny wore her heavily highlighted brunette locks in curls with a deep side part, and they flowed over one shoulder. She paired the sexy stop with high waisted white pants, and the look showed off the UFC ring girl’s sunkissed skin and toned abs

Arianny sat atop and leaned one hand on a deep blue couch that featured pink furry and velvet pillows that echoed the light color of her cropped top, which came from Fashion Nova. Over one shoulder, a painting with a blue background featuring a brunette that looked somewhat like the model was visible inside a gold frame. She wore shimmery pink eyeshadow and black mascara to set off her eyes. A sweet smile showed off Arianny’s bubble gum pink lipstick that filled out her generous lips. Plus, strategic highlighter and blush accented the model’s cheekbones and made her skin glow. The UFC octagon girl held a sucker in one hand and showed off her dark red manicure. She did not appear to have on any jewelry to accessorize the simple gorgeous look.

In her caption, Arianny gave homage to the candy she held in her hand and said that she’s sweet, and her fans on the popular social media platform appeared to agree. More than 18,500 Instagram users expressed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button, and at least 200 left a positive comment for the model in the reply section.

“That innocent smile doesn’t fool me lol,” teased one follower who also included several purple devil emoji along with some laughing emoji.

Of course, others appreciated Arianny’s sweet smile.

“Such a beauty and I’m loving that gorgeous smile,” a second fan replied.

“Very classy and stunning as usual, you are the UFC GOAT,” a third follower declared.

“Let me retie that shirt for you. It’s way too tight,” offered a fourth fan, who also added a sunglasses emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny posed in alongside two other models, showing off sexy black lingerie from her brand, Girlfriend Box. The post featured red roses, a red background, and the Overhaulin’ star wore red booties to contrast with the black lacey outfits.